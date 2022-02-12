Ravens special teams still elite under Horton

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

This was a trying season for the Baltimore Ravens. Injuries decimated them from start to finish on both sides of the ball, ultimately costing the team a playoff spot. One area, however, remained remarkably consistent. That was the special teams coached by Chris Horton. The 37-year-old Horton just finished his third season in charge of Baltimore’s kick units. A former NFL safety, he started in Baltimore as a coaching intern eight years ago. He’s worked his way up to become the special teams coordinator for a franchise that’s synonymous with excellence in that part of the game.