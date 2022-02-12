Odermatt leads Olympic giant slalom after snowy 1st run

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Marco Odermatt skied through poor visibility amid falling snow and took the lead after the first run of the men’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. The Swiss skier waved his hand in front of his face after finishing his run to indicate difficulty in seeing the course clearly. It’s the first time snow has fallen during an Alpine skiing race at this year’s Olympics. Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria was 0.04 seconds behind in second and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France was 0.08 behind in third. The second run is scheduled for later Sunday.