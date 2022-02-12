No. 10 Baylor beats No. 20 Texas 80-63 after losing big man

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler had 20 points and 10th-ranked Baylor beat No. 20 Texas 80-63 after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury. Flagler made his first five shots and had 13 points in the first half when 21-4 Baylor went ahead to stay. James Akinjo added 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bears. Flo Thamba, the 6-foot-10 forward forced into extended minutes with Tchamwa Tchatchoua hurt, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. Andrew Jones had 11 points for the 18-7 Longhorns. It’s their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season.