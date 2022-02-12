Morse carries James Madison over William & Mary 69-55

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Vado Morse had 15 points as James Madison got past William & Mary 69-55. Justin Amadi had 13 points for James Madison (14-10, 5-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Alonzo Sule added 11 points and seven rebounds. James Madison totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team. Julian Lewis had 13 points for the Tribe (5-21, 4-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ben Wight added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Rice had 12 points.