Heat hold off Irving’s charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle Lowry stole Thomas’ pass, dribbled downcourt and found P.J. Tucker, who got fouled and converted his shots to secure Miami’s fifth consecutive win.