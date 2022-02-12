Fox takes 6-shot lead into final round at Ras Al Khaimah

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryan Fox will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic as he goes in search of his first win on the European tour. The 211th-ranked New Zealander shot 7-under 65 in the third round for a 54-hole total of 19-under 197. Pablo Larrazabal (68), Adri Arnaus (66), Adrian Meronk (64) and Scott Jamieson (65) are tied for second place at Al Hamra Golf Club in the latest stop on the tour’s “Desert Swing.”