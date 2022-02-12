Demko has 51 saves as Canucks beat Maple Leafs 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko had a career-high 51 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Juno Lammikko also scored for the Canucks. Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored power-play goals for Toronto, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since October. Petr Mrazek had 21 saves for the Maple Leafs. Demko topped his previous career high of 45 saves and 49 shots faced against the New York Islanders on March 10, 2020. His previous season high was 40 saves against Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.