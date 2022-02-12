Canada’s women’s hockey reinvents itself after Olympic loss

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Canadians have dominated the Beijing Games women’s hockey tournament with a dynamic, fast-paced transition attack. They have outscored their opponents by a combined 44-5 through the quarterfinal round. The team was forced to reinvent its approach after losing to the U.S. at the 2018 Games and finishing third at the 2019 world championships. Coach Troy Ryan changed a stale team culture and style of play by emphasizing an attacking philosophy and teaching his players to not fear making mistakes. Canada will face Switzerland and the United States will play Finland in the semifinals on Monday. Switzerland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 4-2, and Finland beat Japan 7-1 in the quarterfinals.