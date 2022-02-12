Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:37 pm

Bynum scores 25, Providence beats DePaul 76-73 in OT

KEYT

By BRENDAN McGAIR
Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 25 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as No. 11 Providence held on for a 76-73 overtime win over DePaul. Durham went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line as the Big East-leading Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East) won their eighth straight game. DePaul’s David Jones finished with a team-high 19 points. The game was tied at 60 heading to overtime. Providence built a 68-64 lead in the extra period and four three throws from Durham inside the final 10 seconds helped seal the victory.  

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content