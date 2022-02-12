Brown, Williams rally No. 23 Murray St past Morehead St

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown made a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining and KJ Williams added two free throws as No. 23 Murray State beat Morehead State 57-53 Saturday for its 14th consecutive victory. The Racers trailed 50-42 with 4:24 left before clawing back to lead 53-50 with 1:01 left as Williams made baskets less than a minute apart. Tray Hollowell’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left tied the game before Brown drove inside for the go-ahead basket. Williams rebounded Ta’Lon Cooper’s missed layup with :04 remaining. Johni Broome had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State.