Published 11:43 pm

Russian skater’s doping case to be heard Sunday at Olympics

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping hearing will be held Sunday night with a ruling by Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old Valieva broke down in tears after an emotional practice session at the Olympics. She tested positive for a banned substance before the Beijing Games. Valieva helped the Russian team win a gold medal in the team event and is scheduled to compete in the women’s competition on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

