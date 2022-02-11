Sun Belt-bound Marshall plans to end C-USA affiliation early

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall says it intends to end its affiliation with Conference USA a year early. The school had announced last fall that it would join the Sun Belt by July 2023. Marshall’s athletic department says it will stop participating in Conference USA effective June 30, 2022. Marshall has been in the league since 2005 but says it’s time to start a new chapter. Marshall is joining the Sun Belt along with C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion and FCS powerhouse James Madison. UT-Arlington is leaving the Sun Belt this summer to return to the Western Athletic Conference.