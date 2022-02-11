Skip to Content
Rams’ Super Bowl defensive front is a Fearsome Fivesome

By GREG BEACHAM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams were once defined by the Fearsome Foursome. It was possibly the best defensive line in NFL history when it disrupted offenses in the 1960s. Six years into the Rams’ second stint in Los Angeles, their front is once again the strength of their defense and among the best groups in the league. They’re not a foursome. The Rams usually play three down linemen with edge rushers Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, like many teams in the modern game. Perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald and the ferocious four around him have been outstanding all season, and they could make the difference in the Super Bowl.

