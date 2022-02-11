No. 8 UConn bounces back from loss with 84-60 rout of DePaul

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points and Christyn Williams added 20 as No. 8 UConn bounced back from its first conference loss in eight years with an 84-60 win over DePaul on Friday night. Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points for the Huskies, who were once again without three starters because of injury. UConn, which lost to Villanova on Wednesday night, has not dropped consecutive games since the end of the 1993 season, a span of 1,044 games. Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Deja Church added 17 points for DePaul.