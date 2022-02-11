No. 24 Oregon women beat Oregon State 74-66

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 Oregon beat Oregon State 74-66. Oregon went on a 14-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Sydney Parrish, in the first quarter. Paopao and Sabally combined for six of Oregon’s eight straight points to close the half for a 30-25 lead, including Paopao’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Oregon led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before Oregon State closed on a 18-3 run for a 52-51 lead. Sabally’s three-point play started a 14-2 run to give Oregon an 11-point lead with 3:49 left in the fourth and Oregon State didn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way. Parrish finished with 11 points for Oregon. Ellie Mack made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Oregon State.