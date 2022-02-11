Improving Leipzig eyeing Champions League qualification

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has rebounded from its narrow defeat to Bayern Munich by moving to fourth in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win over visiting Cologne. Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo and Angeliño helped the home team overtake Cologne and move into the last qualification spot for the Champions League ahead of the rest of the 22nd round. It’s where the energy drink-backed club will hope to be at the end of the season after reaching Europe’s premier competition in each of the last three seasons. Cologne was without its top goal-scorer Anthony Modeste. Up to 15,000 supporters were allowed in the stadium under new relaxed coronavirus restrictions.