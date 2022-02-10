UNC: Garcia won’t return this season due to family illnesses

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia won’t return to the men’s basketball team this season while he remains home in Minnesota due to family medical issues. The school announced Garcia’s status Thursday. The 6-foot-11 forward had missed the last six games and hadn’t played since the Jan. 22 loss at Wake Forest. In a statement, Garcia said his father is recovering from a serious medical concern while his grandmother is in ICU care. Garcia had averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16 games.