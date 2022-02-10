Rams, Bengals have enough stars to keep attention on field

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with his pass-catching flair. And the NFL’s best receiver this year in Cooper Kupp. That’s only some of the Los Angeles Rams’ big names. Then there’s Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Yes, there will be more than enough star power on the field Sunday at the Super Bowl to match the celebrities in the stands at SoFi Stadium.