LPGA major winner Hannah Green trails by 2 shots at Vic Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Former Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green shot a 2-under 70 and trails surprise leader and fellow West Australian golfer Whitney Hillier by two strokes after two rounds of the Vic Open. Hillier shot a 5-under 68 on the Creek course at 13th Beach Golf Links and has a two-round total of 10-under 135. Green played the par-72 Beach course on Friday. The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament in mixed groups at 13th Beach. In the men’s tournament  Australian John Lyras increased his first-round lead to three strokes after a 6-under 66. The top three men in the tournament will qualify for the British Open in July at St. Andrews. 

The Associated Press

