Keels double-double leads No. 7 Duke to 84-62 win at Clemson

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as No. 7 Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with an 82-64 win at Clemson. Duke reached 20 wins for the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons. Mark Williams scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting while Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall had 17 points to lead Clemson, which lost its third straight game.