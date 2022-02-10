Kaulig leads invigorating new team to NASCAR’s top level

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Kaulig used the success of his LeafFilter company to branch into sports team ownership, a fitting natural progression for the former Akron quarterback. But what started as a simple sponsorship deal in 2015 has grown into a full race-winning organization. Kaulig Racing will enter two fulltime cars in the Cup Series this year, as well as three cars racing for the Xfinity Series championship. The growth has been meteoric: Kaulig only launched his team in 2017 and now he and his gutter protecting company are in a club with some of the top names in motorsports history.