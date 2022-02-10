Beijing’s ambitious Olympic COVID bubble: So far, so good

By HUIZHONG WU and KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Bringing in more than 15,000 people for the Winter Olympics poses risks for a country determined to keep COVID-19 out. One week into the 17-day event, China appears to be meeting the challenge with a bubble that restricts the movement of participants so they don’t come in contact with the general population. China has had scattered outbreaks in the past month, but none related to the Olympics. There have been more than 450 confirmed cases in the bubble. The possibility of a large outbreak in the bubble, potentially sidelining athletes from competitions, has been a greater fear than any leakage into the rest of China.