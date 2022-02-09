Xherdan Shaqiri joins MLS’s Chicago Fire from Lyon

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon sold attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri to Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire for seven million euros ($8 million). The 30-year-old Switzerland international agreed to a three-year contract. Shaquiri will be a designated player whose salary will count only partially against the league’s salary cap. Chicago said he is the most expensive transfer signing in the team’s history but did not specify the amount. Shaquiri made just nine league starts and 11 appearances for Lyon this season, scoring two goals, against Troyes on Sept. 22 and Marseille on Feb. 1. He also appeared in five Europa League matches.