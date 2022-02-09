Skip to Content
Versailles beats 4th-tier rival to reach French Cup semis

PARIS (AP) — Versailles knocked out fellow fourth-tier side Bergerac on penalty kicks to reach the semifinals of the French Cup. Versailles led through midfielder Inza Diarrassouba’s 14th-minute goal, but Axel Tressens finished well from Christian Gyeboaho’s astute pass in the 90th to send the game to a shootout. The handful of fans who traveled some 580 kilometers (about 360 miles) down from near Paris celebrated jubilantly with the players after Versailles won 5-4 on penalties to join last year’s runner-up Monaco in the last four. Later on Nice was at home to first division rival Marseille in their quarterfinal. 

