South Korea’s Hwang wins Olympic gold in short track

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the 1,500 meters in Olympic short track speedskating. He stuck his skate in front at the finish of the 10-man final at Capital Indoor Stadium. Steven Dubois of Canada took silver. Russian skater Semen Elistratov earned bronze. There were so many skaters in the final that six lined up on the start and the other four were on the back line. The pack circling the rink looked more like a relay than an individual final. But the final was crash-free, unlike other nights of short track. Liu Shaoang of Hungary finished fourth.