Rutgers scores last 10 points to stun No. 16 Ohio St 66-64

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Geo Baker had 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 18.8 seconds left, and Rutgers scored the final 10 to stun No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday night. Baker scored eight points in the game-ending spurt and assisted on a dunk by Cliff Omoruyi that tied it at 64 with 1:13 to play. Omoruyi added 13 points and Paul Mulcahy had 12 as the Scarlet Knights earned consecutive wins over ranked teams for the first time since January 2008. Makaki Branham scored 19 points and E.J. Liddell added 16 for Ohio State.