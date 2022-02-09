Rams’ Akers a medical marvel in comeback from torn Achilles

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

Cam Akers wasn’t supposed to be here right now. At least not on the Los Angeles Rams’ active roster. The second-year running back tore his Achilles tendon while working out in July. It’s an injury that was expected to sideline him until the offseason. Akers made it back onto the field just five months later and is a big part of the Rams’ offense heading into the Super Bowl. He says it happened the way it was supposed to and he came back at the perfect time. Akers’ remarkable recovery and quick comeback have been popular topics this week.