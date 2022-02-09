Canadiens fire Ducharme, hire St. Louis as interim coach

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have fired coach Dominique Ducharme and made Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis the interim coach of the team with the NHL’s worst record. Ducharme was dismissed after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points. The 48-year-old’s last game was a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Montreal’s fifth straight defeat. The Canadiens went 23-46-14 in 83 regular-season games under Ducharme — and 13-6 in postseason play, making the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.