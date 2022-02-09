Iwuji teams with Emmitt Smith on full NASCAR Xfinity season

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Navy Reserve lieutenant commander Jesse Iwuji is now juggling a budding NASCAR career. After 15 total starts across NASCAR’s national series, Iwuji will at last get a chance to run a full season. He’s teamed with NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith to build an Xfinity Series program backed by General Motors. Iwuji will drive No. 34 as a tribute to Wendell Scott, the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race. Although Iwuji will race in the second-tier Xfinity Series, he joins Bubba Wallace as the only two Black drivers competing fulltime at NASCAR’s national level.