Isner beats Anderson in Dallas rematch of Wimbledon marathon

DALLAS (AP) — John Isner beat Kevin Anderson to advance to the quarterfinals of his hometown Dallas Open, outlasting the South African in their first meeting since a marathon in the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018. All three sets went to tiebreakers, with Isner holding on, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5). Anderson was the one who survived the second-longest match in Wimbledon’s 134-year history — six hours and 36 minutes — for a spot in that final. The third-seeded Isner lives about a mile from the SMU tennis facility where the inaugural Dallas event is being held.