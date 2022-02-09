Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three friends who’ve attended every Super Bowl are hoping for a memorable contest this year, because it will probably be their final trip to the big game as a group. The three men are all in their 80s and have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game was held 55 years ago about 7 miles from this year’s venue, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. They’re meeting at the game once again this year, but future meetings are in question. Don Crisman, a Maine resident and the eldest of the group at 85, said this is his last game.