Jazz shut down Warriors 111-85 to stop 9-game win streak

By MATTHEW COLES
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Utah Jazz shut down Golden State in a 111-85 victory that snapped the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak. Hassan Whiteside had nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks as the Jazz nearly held the Warriors to their lowest shooting percentage this season until a garbage-time hot streak helped them finish at 36%. Mitchell tallied eight assists in a bid to mark Utah’s first triple-double since Carlos Boozer did it 14 years ago. Jordan Poole led Golden State with 18 points and Stephen Curry had 16.

