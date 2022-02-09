Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:08 pm

Big 12 fines Texas $25,000 for fans storming court

KEYT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has fined Texas $25,000 and issued a public reprimand as penalty for fans storming the court after the No. 20 Longhorns beat No. 8 Kansas. Texas beat the Jayhawks 79-76 on Monday. League Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said host schools have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court. Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game his team didn’t have any problems getting off the court as the crowd rushed in.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content