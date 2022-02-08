Tearful Del Potro nears retirement, exits Argentina Open

By MARCELO R. ANDROETTO

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro lost in what appeared to be a farewell match in front of home fans at the Argentina Open tournament. The 33-year-old former U.S Open champion, who had not played since 2019 due to injuries, was eliminated by compatriot Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-3 in an emotional match in Buenos Aires. Del Potro was in tears as the final game unravelled. The Argentinian said in a press conference he will decide on Wednesday whether he will play at the Rio Open tournament in Brazil next week. Del Potro has had multiple wrist and knee surgeries in the past decade.