Prosecutors: Former Angels employee lied after Skaggs’ death

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused the pitcher’s overdose death lied to police about seeing Skaggs the night before he was found dead. Eric Prescott Kay’s defense says he didn’t give Skaggs drugs that night. The defense also says there’s no way to know whether the fentanyl Kay is accused of providing was the cause of Skaggs’ death in Texas. Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019.