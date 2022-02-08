Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:30 pm

Norway’s Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father’s death

KEYT

By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud of Norway spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event to re-emerge as a leader in the extreme sport after losing his father to cancer and injuring his knee. The men put on another impressive show at Big Air Shougang a day after Eileen Gu’s gold medal temporarily broke Chinese social media site Weibo. Ruud has two Winter X Games big air gold medals and four World Cup wins but only one since 2019. The 21-year-old’s father died of cancer last April and Ruud has said the loss pulled his mind away from competitive skiing.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content