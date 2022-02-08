Skip to Content
Jaquez, Jr. leads No. 12 UCLA past Stanford 79-70

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 23 points, including a momentum changing four-point play and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. added 16 to help No. 12 UCLA beat Stanford 79-70. The Bruins (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12) ended a two-game slide. Spencer Jones scored 20 points to pace Stanford (14-9, 7-6 Pac-12), which has lost three of five since beating Southern California on Jan. 27. Jaquez missed two easy layups to start the second half. Juzang then drained a 3-pointer and was fouled. That sparked an 11-0 run, putting UCLA ahead 52-37 five minutes into the second half. Stanford never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

