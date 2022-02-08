Skip to Content
Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho’s return

MILAN, Italy (AP) — A pair of brilliant goals from Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez ruined Jose Mourinho’s return to his former club as Inter Milan beat Roma 2-0 to reach the Italian Cup semifinals. Dzeko connected with a cross from the edge of the box from Ivan Perisic and beat Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a right-footed volley after only two minutes. Sanchez doubled Inter’s lead in the 68th minute with a superb long-range strike into the top left corner. The match marked Roma coach Jose Mourinho’s return to his former club.

