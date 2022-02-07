US-born freeskier Gu wins Olympic big air gold for China

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — American-born Eileen Gu of China cranked out the first 1620 of her career on her final jump to earn the first of what she hopes will be three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in women’s freestyle big air. Nicknamed the “Snow Princess,” Gu is among the biggest local names in Beijing. She’s a medal favorite in big air, slopestyle and halfpipe. Her first stab at gold came down to the last round, when she had to match Tess Ledeux of France as the only other woman to land a 1620. Gu hinted after qualifying Monday that she could do it. With everything on the line, the 18-year-old from San Francisco did. Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud took bronze.