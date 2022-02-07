Slovenia wins Olympic debut of ski jumping mixed team

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia won the first Olympic ski jumping mixed team gold medal. The team led by Ursa Bogataj and Peter Prevc had 1,000.5 points and won by more than 100 points. Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium for the Slovenians. Russia won silver and Canada earned bronze in a surprise. Germany was one of the favorites to win but was disqualified after the first round because of an equipment violation by Katharina Althaus.