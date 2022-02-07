Mitchell nets 32, rallies Jazz past Knicks for 3rd straight

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks. Mitchell also had four steals to rally the Jazz to their third straight win. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 20 points. Mike Conley chipped in 18 points and seven assists and Jordan Clarkson added 16 points. Julius Randle scored 30 points to lead New York. Mitchell Robinson added a season-high 19 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Barrett had 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Evan Fournier added 16 points. The Knicks lost their third straight game.