FARGO, N.D. — Sam Griesel’s layup with three seconds left earned North Dakota State a 76-74 win over South Dakota. Rocky Kreuser had a season-high 28 points plus 10 rebounds and Grant Nelson had 19 points for North Dakota State (17-8, 9-4 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Griesel added 6 points and 10 rebounds.