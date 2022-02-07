Florida enters AP women’s hoops poll; South Carolina No. 1

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Florida has jumped into The Associated Press women’s basketball poll at No. 19. The Gators have beaten four ranked teams in their past five games, losing only to top-ranked South Carolina. Florida is ranked for the first time since 2016. South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in the poll this week and was a unanimous choice from the 30-member national media panel. The Gamecocks are followed by Stanford, Louisville, Michigan and North Carolina State. Michigan’s No. 4 ranking is the best in school history.