Bengals fans celebrate long-awaited Super Bowl appearance

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals fans gathered at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since January 1989 as part of the NFL’s Opening Night Fan Rally a day before the team leaves for Los Angeles. Thirty thousand free tickets were distributed for the hour-long rally, which included recorded and live on-stage interviews and appearances before the team was introduced. Coach Zac Taylor and several players made short speeches. 

