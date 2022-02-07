Auburn still examining Harsin’s handling of football program

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s examination of football coach Bryan Harsin continues. The university is looking into Harsin’s program, which has lost 18 players and five assistant coaches since the end of his first season. The Tigers won just six games last season Harsin maintained in an interview with ESPN late last week that he’s “not planning on going anywhere.” Auburn released a statement indicating that it is still collecting information, including with players. The statement said the university won’t make decisions based on headlines or social media.