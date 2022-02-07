Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:07 pm

Athletic beats Espanyol 2-1 to move closer to European spots

KEYT

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has moved closer to the European qualification places in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over Espanyol. Oihan Sancet and Iñigo Martínez scored in the first half to lead Athletic to the home victory. It is one point behind seventh-placed Real Sociedad. Athletic is four points behind fourth-placed Barcelona in the final Champions League spot. It is the second consecutive league win for Athletic. Espanyol took the lead with a goal by Tonny Vilhena in the third minute at San Mamés Stadium. Espanyol stayed in 13th place in the league. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content