The tragedy of Marc-Vivien Foé, soccer’s forgotten hero

By ISIFU WIRFENGLA

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The late Cameroon and Manchester City soccer star Marc-Vivien Foé had a dream to build a sports complex and school in his hometown of Yaounde. He never got to finish it after collapsing on a field while playing for his country in 2003 and dying of a heart condition at the age of 28. Foé’s legacy has been forgotten nearly 20 years later and the complex lies in ruins despite promises made by authorities at his funeral that they would complete it to honor him. Foé’s tragic death united world soccer in mourning but now his nephew says Foé “has been abandoned.”