Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony of Australia made it look almost easy as she breezed through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom sewed up the gold medal on the Secret Garden Olympic ski course. Her score of 83.09 edged Jaelin Kauf. She was poised to pick up the first gold medal for Team USA at this year’s Winter Games. Russian athlete Anastasiia Smirnova earned the bronze and defending Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France took fourth.