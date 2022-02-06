Krejci, Staal, Power among Olympic hockey players to watch

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s Eric Staal and Owen Power and the Czech Republic’s David Krejci are among the players to watch at the Olympics without an NHL presence. Staal and Krejci are among the Beijing Olympians who have won the Stanley Cup. Power was the top pick of the 2021 NHL draft to the Buffalo Sabres. Slovakia’s Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec are the youngest players in the tournament and are projected first-round picks. Seattle Kraken prospect Matty Beniers is among more than a dozen college players on the U.S. roster who could make an impact.