Cavs pull off major trade, agree to get LeVert from Pacers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pulling off a major move before the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert from Indiana. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal shortly before the teams played. The Cavs have moved into playoff position this season and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They’ve been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries. LeVert is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already making moves for their future.